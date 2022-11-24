

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) reported that its first half adjusted profit before tax declined to 1.7 million pounds from 3.6 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.2 pence compared to 0.5 pence. Group adjusted profit before tax from operations was 2.9 million pounds compared to 5.2 million pounds.



Total Group profit before tax was 0.8 million pounds compared to 4.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 0.1 pence compared to 0.6 pence.



For the 26 weeks ended 24 September 2022, turnover declined to 38.5 million pounds from 41.7 million pounds.



Mothercare also announced the proposed appointment of Daniel Le Vesconte as the group's Chief Executive Officer. Daniel will join the Board in the new calendar year.



