

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L), a British maker of personal healthcare products, said it expects to appoint David Tyler as Chair of the Board of Directors following the expiry of the term of office of Chair, Caroline Silver, on 31 March 2023.



At present, the company has appointed David Tyler as a Non-Executive Director. He will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting Thursday.



David Tyler currently serves as the Chair of Domestic and General and has previously served as Chair of J Sainsbury plc, Hammerson plc and Logica plc. The first eleven years of his career were at Unilever and, in more recent years, he was a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Reckitt Benckiser.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PZ CUSSONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de