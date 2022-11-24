

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States announced an additional $400 million security assistance package to help Ukraine counter urgent threats from the Russian onslaught.



The latest U.S. package from the Department of Defense includes additional munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and 150 heavy machine guns with thermal imagery sights to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems.



Other capabilities in this package include Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 200 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, 10,000 120mm mortar rounds, High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), 150 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), more than 100 light tactical vehicles, more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition, more than 200 generators and spare parts for 105 mm Howitzers and other equipment.



With Russia's unrelenting and brutal missile and UAS attacks on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities remain an urgent priority, according to the Pentagon.



As Russia struggles on the battlefield, it is increasingly turning to horrific attacks against the Ukrainian people by killing civilians and damaging energy grid infrastructure as winter approaches.



Russian strikes on a maternity hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday killed a newborn baby.



NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson warned that Russia is willing to increase the risk of a nuclear safety incident that could not only further harm Ukraine, but affect the entire region as well.



He said the Biden administration is in constant touch with Ukraine on its energy infrastructure needs and are working with allies and partners to support the country.



The United States has committed more than $19 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de