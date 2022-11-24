

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has expressed interest in buying UK soccer team Manchester United for 5.8 billion pounds, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.



A number of other parties also said to be interested in the potential acquisition.



Apple CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide - and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, the reports said.



On Tuesday, Manchester United said that its board commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. It would consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.



