

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) said the Group traded strongly in the period 30 June to 31 October 2022 with reported revenue growth of 16% or up 10% at constant currency compared to the prior year period. The Group said constant currency revenue growth was driven by higher pricing, successful recovery of inflation, as well as good volume increases led by its mature markets. Operating margins were up on the prior year and well ahead of those achieved in the first half.



The Group said its current trading and the full year outlook are slightly ahead of the Board's expectations.



