

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG and Orange have concluded a long-term agreement for the provision of international roaming services for the 1&1 mobile network. 1&1 AG said it will provide customers reliable mobile services when they travel abroad.



Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG, said: 'The 1&1 OpenRAN will launch its broadband services for the home at the end of this year, followed by the mobile services in the summer of 2023. All roaming services will be available as of this point.'



Based in Montabaur, 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider, and is part of the United Internet AG group.



