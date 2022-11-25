

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reportedly launched an investigation into American rapper Kanye West as there were allegations of inappropriate behavior and intimidation tactics towards its employees.



Report by Rolling Stone magazine noted that explicit photos were shown to Adidas employees. The magazine has quoted a dozen interviews with Adidas staff and prospective employees.



