

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) unveiled plans for its two-day Cyber Monday sales event from Nov. 27-28. The company said the sale includes everything from TVs and laptops to apparel and toys, exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.



The top deals for Nov. 27-28 include: buy two, get one free on select board games; and up to 50% off kids' apparel. On purchase of Xbox Series S Console, customers will receive $50 off plus a $50 gift card.



Also, the company invited guests to shop confidently all season long with its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The company will match the price on any item if it goes lower at Target through Dec. 24.



