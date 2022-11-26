

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) confirmed Friday that it is in preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions (UNVR) regarding a potential acquisition of Univar Solutions.



The discussions are ongoing and there are no concrete results or agreements yet.



Separately, Univar Solutions, a solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, confirmed that it has received a preliminary indication of interest from Brenntag regarding a potential transaction.



