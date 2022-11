LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts (WYNN) said that Wynn Resorts Macau received a provisional award of a gaming concession from the Macau government.



The company noted that the ultimate award of the gaming concession contract remains subject to the final documentation of its exact terms and conditions with the Macau government.



