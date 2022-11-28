

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer C S Venkatakrishnan has informed the Board that he would be undergoing a treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.



In a letter, Venkatakrishnan said, '...The doctors have advised that my prognosis is excellent, and my condition is curable with their prescribed regimen. This is likely to last 12 to 16 weeks. During this period, the company will run normally, and I will continue to be actively engaged in managing it. However, I will have to work from home for some periods and not be able to travel.'



His treatment is scheduled at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BARCLAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de