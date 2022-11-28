

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release October figures for retail sales and unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to rise 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.5 percent in September, while the jobless rate is tipped to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent a month earlier.



Singapore will provide annual October data for import, export and producer prices. In September, import prices were up 8.8 percent, export prices jumped 10.0 percent and producer prices climbed 12.7 percent.



Taiwan will see final Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 3.05 percent on year.



