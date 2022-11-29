

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L), a Swiss food and drink processing company, said on Tuesday that it has raised sales outlook for the fiscal 2022, while reiterating guidance for operating income.



The company also said it is exploring strategic alternatives for Palforzia, its peanut allergy treatment unit citing, 'slower than expected adoption by patients and healthcare professionals.'



For the full-year, Nestlé now expects organic sales growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent as against its previous projection of around 8 percent.



For the fiscal 2022, the Swiss firm still projects its underlying trading operating profit around 17 percent.



For the 12-month period, Nestlé continues to anticipate its underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase.



The company said that it also aims to deliver an annual underlying EPS growth of 6 percent to 10 percent in constant currency over the period 2022 to 2025.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NESTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de