

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK clothing & footwear digital retailer N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L) announced Tuesday that Rachel Izzard has notified the Board of her intention to step down as Group Chief Financial Officer.



Izzard will be leaving the firm to take up a career opportunity outside of the online fashion and consumer credit industry.



The company has started the process to identify Izzard's successor. She has agreed to work her 12 month notice period.



N Brown said it will make a further announcement in due course.



