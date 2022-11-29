

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) said that it has launched its offer to purchase for cash up to $2.30 billion in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.375% Notes due May 2028.



The offer will expire on December 28, 2022.



The company noted that holders of Notes who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on December 12, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion, will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, which includes an Early Tender Premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer plus Accrued Interest.



