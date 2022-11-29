

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday's trading might be impacted by reaction to reports on Home Prices and Consumer Confidence.



U.S. will be playing against Iran at the World Cup match in Doha at 2.00 pm ET. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a slightly positive open for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 33.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 57.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished firmly negative on Monday. The Dow tumbled 497.57 points or 1.5 percent to 33,849.46, the Nasdaq plunged 176.86 points or 1.6 percent to 11,049.50, and the S&P 500 dove 62.18 points or 1.5 percent to 3,963.94.



On the economic front, Case-Shiller Home Price Index for September will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is down 1.2 percent, while it was down 1.3 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for September will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus was down 1.0 percent, while it was down 0.7 percent in the prior year.



The Consumer Confidence for November will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 100, while it was up 102.5



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.31 percent to 3,149.75 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 5.24 percent to 18,204.68.



Japanese shares bucked the regional trend to end at a one-week low. The Nikkei average dropped 0.48 percent to 28,027.84, marking its lowest since Nov. 21. The broader Topix index closed 0.57 percent lower at 1,992.97.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33 percent to 7,253.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.32 percent higher at 7,442.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 17.78 points or 0.27 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 27.76 points or 0.18 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 58.65 points or 0.79 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 18.38 points or 0.17 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.22 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de