OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) announced Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income declined to C$169 million or C$0.34 per share from C$252 million or C$0.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Consolidated revenue for the quarter edged down 1.5 percent to C$1.36 billion from C$1.38 billion in the same quarter last year.



