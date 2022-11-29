

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):



Earnings: -$74.72 million in Q3 vs. $43.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q3 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $257.90 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q3 vs. $1.33 billion in the same period last year.



