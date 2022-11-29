

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $750 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $326 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.66 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.525 - $1.675 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.50



