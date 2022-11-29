

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Tuesday, NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) lowered its outlook for the full year 2023.



Looking forward, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $5.30 - $5.50 per share and revenue growth of 2% to 4%.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $5.40 - $5.60 per share and revenue growth of 6% to 8%.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $5.52 per share and revenues of $7.30% for the full year.



NTAP closed Tuesday's trading at $71.79, down $0.78 or 1.07%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $8.29 or 11.55% in the after-hours trading.



