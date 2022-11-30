

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L), a British property investment firm, on Wednesday announced the launch and pricing of 350 million pounds, 19-year senior unsecured bond issue, priced at 175 basis points above gilts, with a coupon of 5.125 percent a year.



The miner will use the proceeds from issuance for general corporate purposes.



Soumen Das, CFO of SEGRO, said: 'The strength of SEGRO's investment case and capital markets access means we have been able to raise 2.1 billion pounds of new, long-term debt funding at SEGRO and SELP this year, at an average cost of debt of 3 per cent with an average duration of almost nine years.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de