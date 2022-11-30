

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch harmonized consumer price inflation eased further in November to the lowest level in four months amid a slowdown in the price growth of energy , flash data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Separate official data showed that retail sales growth eased in October, after rebounding in the previous month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 16.8 percent surge in October.



The overall elevated inflation in November was largely driven by higher costs for energy, including motor fuels, rising by 41.6 percent, but well below the 99.7 percent jump a month ago.



Detailed data on October inflation is set to be released on December 8.



Another data from the statistical office revealed that retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 4.2 percent annually in October, slower than the 5.3 percent growth in September. Sales have been rising since March 2021.



Turnover in food stores climbed 7.8 percent annually in October and sales in non-food stores grew by 1.7 percent.



In October, online sales increased by 4.2 percent over the previous year.



