

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Wednesday said Alison Brittain, Independent Non-Executive Director, will succeed Andy Harrison as Chair of the Board and the Nominations Committee on January 1, 2023.



In mid July, the company had appointed Brittain as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate. The company then said she was expected to succeed Harrison as Chair comfortably in advance of the expiry of his nine year term in September 2023.



Brittain is currently Chief Executive of Whitbread PLC. Following the announcement of her retirement as CEO at Whitbread, it is expected that she will leave the business in early 2023.



