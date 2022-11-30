

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines announced a strategic equity investment in Natron Energy, a battery manufacturer whose sodium-ion batteries have the potential to help United electrify its airport ground equipment and operations at the gate. The company noted that Natron has the potential to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint from United's ground operations.



United has more than 12,000 pieces of motorized ground equipment across the company's operations, of which about one third are currently electric.



Natron plans to use the funds to accelerate production at its manufacturing facility in Holland, Michigan.



