

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc. (HSBA.L, HSBC) is reviewing its New Zealand retail banking, including a sale of the business, according to reports.



The reports quoted the company's spokesperson as saying that the bank's wholesale banking business in New Zealand will not be impacted by the review.



On Tuesday, Royal Bank of Canada (RY, RY.TO) said it agreed to acquire 100 percent of the common shares of HSBC Bank Canada, a premier Canadian personal and commercial bank, for an all-cash purchase price of C$13.5 billion.



