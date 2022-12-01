

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert against Paradise Locker Meats' certain fully cooked summer sausage products.



There are concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.



A recall was not requested as the products are no longer available for purchase.



The products subject to the public health alert include 1-lb. chubs containing 'JET HIGH PRAIRIE MEATS SUMMER SAUSAGE' with lot code 220715; and 1-lb. chubs containing 'FANTASMA'S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE' with lot code 220715.



The affected products bear establishment number 'EST. 31865' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The fully cooked summer sausage products were produced on July 13, 2022. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri and additional locations through online sales.



The FSIS issued the alert after the firm notified the agency that they received a customer complaint reporting clear plastic embedded within multiple packages of summer sausage products.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar cases, FSIS in mid-October warned against FBS Hudson's specific ground beef product for potential contamination with E. coli O103. A health alert was issued also against ready-to-eat or RTE chili cheese wieners due to Listeria monocytogenes concerns.



