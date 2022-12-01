

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salt Lake City, Utah-based Rocky Mountain Pies, LLC is recalling Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pie citing possible presence of undeclared almonds, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 31.88 oz French Silk Pie with the lot code beginning with 2 266. Only UPC code 0 41172 81290 9 is involved in the recall. The products are packaged in a clear plastic dome and black plastic base with a 'Red Button Vintage Creamery' cardboard sleeve.



The affected French Silk Pie products were distributed in Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, and Idaho in retail stores.



The recall was initiated after staff at a retail location discovered that cases labeled 'Turtle Cream Pies' contained Turtle Cream Pies, but were labeled with the 'French Silk Pie' sleeves. This results in the undeclared allergen, as the Turtle Cream Pie contains almonds and the French Silk Pie Sleeve does not declare almonds.



As per the investigation, the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's pre-operational changeover packaging process.



The agency noted that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts (almonds) may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who have purchased Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pie are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de