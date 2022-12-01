

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dubber Corporation Limited (DUB), an Australian cloud-based call recording service provider, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) to offer recording and AI services directly from Vodafone mobile networks, to Vodafone business customers initially in the UK and Germany.



Financial terms of the deal are not known.



Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber, said: '.Our initiative with Vodafone will deliver accretive revenue for Dubber and a larger addressable market. We look forward to extending our relationship with Vodafone into the future with a platform that will evolve and deliver greater value into the Vodafone network.'



The deal will enable Vodafone to deliver recording and conversational AI capabilities across Mobile and Unified Communication services, including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral across multiple European markets.



Dubber noted that it has initiated necessary works to migrate Vodafone's existing mobile recording customer base to an improved service on its platform.



