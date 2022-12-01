

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production decreased in November, amid a fall in manufacturing, electricity and mining output, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined 5.8 percent year-on-year in November.



Manufacturing output fell 6.1 percent annually in November, following a 7.9 percent decline in the prior month.



Production in mining and electricity decreased by 0.4 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



'In October, the volume of industrial production declined in almost all manufacturing activities, but compared with September, the fall was not as deep in the more important economic activities,' Helle Bunder, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Data showed that export sales in the manufacturing sector surged 14.5 percent annually in November and domestic sales grew 8.5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased by 0.9 percent monthly in November. Manufacturing output rose 0.3 percent.



