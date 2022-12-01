

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), the French railroad major, said on Thursday that it inked a deal with Kazakhstan Government to jointly develop rolling stock production projects and service network in the country.



This includes investment of a minimum of 50 million euros for new bogie and electrical cabinet workshops, service centres, and maintenance depots, the company said in a statement.



The partnership focuses on production of electric locomotives, components, transfer of technology, and maintenance capability.



Alstom has raised the level of local content in its locomotives from 4 percent to 31 percent following a 126 million euros investment to establish the existing manufacturing capability.



With this new investment, the rolling stock maker aims to reach 39 percent local content by 2025.



With over 1,000 staff, Alstom has been functioning in the central Asian country since 2010.



