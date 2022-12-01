

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) again raised its adjusted earnings and identical sales outlook for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 5.1 to 5.3 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 4.0 to 4.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.08 per share on revenues of $148.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KROGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de