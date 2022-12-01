

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Roivant Sciences (ROIV) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday announced formation of a new Vant to develop and commercialize PF-06480605. The company said RVT-3101 is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A targeting ulcerative colitis. The drug candidate is currently in Phase 2b development. RVT-3101 is said to have the potential to provide greater efficacy by hitting multiple inflammatory pathways as well as fibrotic pathways. Inflammatory bowel diseases are chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract that affects around two million US adults.



