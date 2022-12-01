

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives has passed a bill to implement a tentative agreement aimed at averting a national rail shut down with bipartisan support.



With 79 Republican Representatives joining Democrats in voting in support, the resolution was approved by a 290-137 vote.



Another resolution, to increase the number of paid sick leave in the contract from one to seven days, was passed by 221 to 207 votes.



Both the bills will head to the Senate for vote.



The passage of the bills has eased concerns of a potential rail strike. The unions had given a December 9 deadline to reach an agreement.



President Joe Biden has called on the Senate to act urgently. 'Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend,' he warned in a statement.



'Without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin. The Senate must move quickly and send a bill to my desk for my signature immediately,' he added.



Biden thanked House Speaker Pelosi, House Democrats and Republicans for taking urgent action to prevent a rail shutdown.



