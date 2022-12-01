

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.96 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.71 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 83.8% to $28.89 million from $15.72 million last year.



ReneSola Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.96 Mln. vs. $0.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $28.89 Mln vs. $15.72 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENESOLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de