

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said it has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2010, Fiftyfive5 specializes in opportunity identification, brand strategy and positioning, innovation, category strategy (channel, shopper, retail & loyalty), pricing, CX and experience measurement and brand comms tracking.



Fiftyfive5 works extensively with clients across health & public services, consumer goods & services, financial services, communications & media, travel, digital and technology.



