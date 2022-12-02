

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount retailer Target Corp. is recalling about 23,400 units of Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets citing choking risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves toy vehicle sets, which are a soft, knitted construction and include a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor, and a green truck each with a rattle inside. Item number 030-02-1042 is printed on the fabric tag attached to the bottom each vehicle.



The toy sets, manufactured in China, were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 through August 2022 for about $20.



According to the agency, the tires on the toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.



The recall was initiated after the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based firm received four reports of tires detaching from toy vehicles. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.



Target in October had recalled about 12,800 tea kettles due to fire and burn hazards.



