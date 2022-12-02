

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aker BP's board has decided that Aker BP will vote for the approval of the NOAKA field development project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite project and the Utsira High projects. Aker BP is the operator of these development projects. Aker Solutions (AKKVF.PK) has through the Aker BP alliance models executed the Front-End Engineering and Design work for these projects over the last year.



Aker Solutions expects that the projects combined could lead to contract awards worth around 45 billion Norwegian Kroner of order intake in December 2022, subject to the PDO submission in mid-December 2022.



