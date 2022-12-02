

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined for the second straight month in October, data published by the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 2.6 percent month-on-month in October, following a revised 0.9 percent fall in September.



Manufacturing output also contracted at a faster rate of 2.0 percent from September, when it fell by 0.5 percent.



Output produced in the mining, energy, and water segment was 5.6 percent lower compared to last month, and that of transport equipment logged a negative growth of 1.9 percent.



Within manufacturing, production of coke and refined petroleum products plunged 46.3 percent. Manufacture of machinery and equipment goods slid 3.5 percent, while food products and beverages production dropped slightly by 0.3 percent.



Data also showed that construction output advanced at a stable pace of 1.1 percent in October from a month ago.



On a yearly basis, industrial production showed no variations in October, while manufacturing output registered an increase of 2.4 percent.



