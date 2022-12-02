

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ofcom has decided it was not appropriate to find Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) in breach of its regulatory obligations for 2021-22. The regulator concluded its investigation into Royal Mail's delivery performance between April 2021 and March 2022, and found that the Group failed to meet several of its annual delivery targets.



'We're concerned by Royal Mail's performance so far this year, which is falling well short of where it should be,' Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Group Director for Networks and Communications, stated.



Ofcom has warned Royal Mail that it cannot continue to rely on the impact of Covid-19 as an excuse for poor delivery performance. The regulator stated that it will be keeping a close eye on the Group's performance over the remainder of 2022-23.



