

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 24% at $3.94 Samsara Inc. (IOT) is up over 18% at $11.76 UiPath Inc. (PATH) is up over 10% at $14.31 Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is up over 10% at $4.01 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 9% at $17.70 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is up over 9% at $15.84 Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is up over 9% at $6.99 MP Materials Corp. (MP) is up over 8% at $35.80 Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is up over 8% at $3.99 Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is up over 7% at $35.10 RPC, Inc. (RES) is up over 7% at $9.67 ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is up over 7% at $8.84 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is up over 7% at $7.67



In the Red



Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is down over 18% at $14.82 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is down over 18% at $10.69 Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is down over 8% at $131.70 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is down over 7% at $2.90 Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is down over 6% at $42.35 Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (PAFO) is down over 5% at $6.15



