

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $17.13 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $33.38 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.01 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $839.52 million from $784.93 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $17.13 Mln. vs. $33.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $839.52 Mln vs. $784.93 Mln last year.



