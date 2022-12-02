

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) said that it has acquired Drivetek AG. The transaction has an enterprise value of up to 35 million Swiss francs, of which 25 million francs was delivered at closing. An additional 10 million francs could be paid in the form of contingent payments over the next 3 years.



Headquartered in Switzerland, Drivetek offers engineering and product development services for inverters, electric drive solutions, and power electronics as well as a line of products that include specialized inverters for high-speed electrified turbomachinery.



Drivetek supports customers in the automotive and transportation industry as well as in the aviation, industrial and energy sectors.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BORGWARNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de