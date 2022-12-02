

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's unemployment rate decreased marginally in the third quarter, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.0 percent in the September quarter from 6.1 percent in the June quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 6.8 percent.



According to the labor force survey, the number of unemployed persons decreased to 168,000 in the third quarter from 169,900 in the previous quarter. The unemployed persons decreased by 20,000 from a year ago.



