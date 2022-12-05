

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported that the phase III PSMAfore study with Pluvicto met its primary endpoint. Pluvicto showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer after treatment with androgen-receptor pathway inhibitor therapy.



Shreeram Aradhye, President, Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis, said: 'We look forward to discussing the data with healthcare authorities in order to bring this innovative new early treatment option to many more prostate cancer patients sooner after their diagnosis.'



Pluvicto is already approved for treatment in adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have been treated with androgen-receptor pathway inhibitor and taxane-based chemotherapy in the U.S. and several other countries.



