

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced that Nick Read has agreed with the Board that he will step down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director on 31 December 2022. He will remain as an adviser to the Board until 31 March 2023.



Nick Read, Chief Executive, said: 'I agreed with the Board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead.'



Margherita Della Valle has been appointed interim Group Chief Executive. In addition to the role, Margherita Della Valle will also continue as Chief Financial Officer.



The Board has initiated a process to find a new Group Chief Executive.



