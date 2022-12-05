

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), on Monday announced that all the conditions relating to the sale of a 60% equity interest in its UK gas transmission and metering business or NGG to a consortium comprised of Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. have now been fully met.



The company expects the completion of the transaction to occur on or around 31 January 2023.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL GRID-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de