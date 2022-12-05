

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group PLC (NEX), an international transport provider, on Monday announced that James Stamp has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.



James has been serving in the role of Interim Group CFO from November this year.



James joined the Company in July 2017. Prior to his appointment as Interim Group CFO, James had served as Chief Financial Officer of National Express' UK & Germany Division and as Group Commercial and Strategy Director, where he led work on the Evolve strategy. He has over 25 years' experience in finance and consulting having previously been a Partner at KPMG where he led their Transport Practice.



Shares of National Express Group closed Friday's trading at 171.80 pence, down 0.70 pence or 0.41 percent from the previous close.



