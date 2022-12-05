

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's unemployment rate increased marginally in October after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 5.5 percent in October from 5.4 percent in September.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 453,200 in October from 445,600 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 454,900.



In October, the unemployment rate for adults aged 25 to 74 remained steady at 4.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de