

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks struggled for direction on Monday, as investors awaited business activity data for the November month for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,559 after finishing little changed on Friday.



Mining giant Glencore jumped 2.2 percent after entering into a $180 million corruption settlement with DRC.



Vodafone rose half a percent. The telecoms group said that Nick Read is stepping down as chief executive of the group after four years in the top job.



TR Property Investment Trust gained about 1 percent despite the company reporting a loss from operations before tax of 517.6 million pounds for the first half of the year.



National Grid was marginally lower after completing a £4.2bn deal to sell a 60 percent equity interest in its U.K. gas transmission and metering business (NGG) to a consortium.



