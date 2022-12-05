

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) said it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 7.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC. The tender offer will expire on December 9, 2022. The issuer of the Notes is Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheniere.



The company noted that the tender offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered.



